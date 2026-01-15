Roxton Icon Remembered
A part of Bea Roden’s legacy (Photo provided by Sabrina Rosson)
At 96 years young, Beatrice Roden’s life stands as a testament to service, scholarship, and love. She devoted countless years to her community, serving faithfully on several community boards and working tirelessly to preserve the heart and history of Roxton. As the town’s official historian, Beatrice ensured that stories, memories, and milestones were not lost to time. Through her dedication, Roxton’s past was honored and its future enriched.
Beatrice was a gifted writer and researcher, authoring several books and co-authoring one alongside Phillip R. Rutherford—works that continue to educate and inspire. Her passion for history was matched only by her commitment to accuracy, storytelling, and legacy.
Beyond her many accomplishments, Beatrice’s most treasured roles were those closest to her heart: daughter, mother, sister, and friend. Her wisdom, strength, and kindness shaped not only her family but an entire community. Beatrice Roden leaves behind a legacy of knowledge, service, and love—one that will be remembered, respected, and cherished for generations to come.
