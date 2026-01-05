Roxtonite Announces Retirement from U.S. Navy
January 05, 2026
ITCM Eric L. Williams, a native of Roxton and 1996 graduate of Roxton High School, enlisted in the United States Navy through the Delayed Entry Program in 1998. He attended Basic Training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, and graduated Radioman (RM) ‘A’ school in January 1999. After 27 years and countless promotions later, Williams has announced his retirement from the Navy.
In February 1999, Williams reported to his first duty station, NAVCOMTELSTA San Diego, California. There, he qualified as a Watch Supervisor and advanced to the rank of Petty Officer Third Class.
In March 2001, he reported to NAVCOMTELSTA Diego Garcia, where he served as a Communications Watch Officer. During his tour he was advanced to the rank of Petty Officer Second Class.
In July 2002, he reported to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116. There he served as a System Administrator and was advanced to the rank of First Class Petty Officer.
In January 2006, he reported to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) and served as the Electronic Key Management System (EKMS) Manager.
In February 2009, he reported onboard to the USS GERMANTOWN (LSD 42) where he served as the Leading Petty Officer.
In April 2011, he reported to the USS HARPER FERRY (LSD 49) and served as the Leading Petty Officer and was the 2012 Senior Sailor of the Year.
In March 2013, he reported to the COMMANDER NAVAL SURFACE FORCES PACIFIC in Coronado, California and served as the Leading Petty Officer.
In August 2013, he was selected as Chief Petty Officer and served as the FORCE Electronic Key Management System (EKMS) Manager.
In May 2016, he attained his BACCALAUREATE DEGREE in Information Systems Management from the UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS.
In July 2016, he reported to the USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) and served as the Department Leading Chief Petty Officer.
In May 2019, he was selected as Senior Chief Petty Officer.
In October 2019, he reported to the Strategic Communications Wing 1 at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma and served as the Department Leading Chief Petty Officer.
In May 2022, he was selected as Master Chief Petty Officer.
In February 2023, he reported to the USS MAKIN ISLAND (LHD 8) and was immediately assigned to the Cyber, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Department.
His awards include Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (7), Good Conduct Medal (9), and multiple unit, service and campaign awards.
Thank you, ITCM Williams for your 27 years of service to our country!
