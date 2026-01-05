Encouraging Words by Brother Louis Holmes
January 05, 2026
God is Good We say “God is Good” all the time, but we rarely count the ways.
Goodness is an attribute of God, meaning that in all His marvelous actions and ways He is good. Some might blame God for their misfortune, but it is because of their own choices.
God does not discriminate who gets the light of the sun and life-giving rains. Jesus said in Matthew 5:45 “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”
God also desires blessings on those who obey His commandments.
This is a long passage of the Bible but worth the read: Deuteronomy 28:1-6 “And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth: 2 And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God. 3 Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field. 4 Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep. 5 Blessed shall be thy basket and thy store. 6 Blessed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and blessed shalt thou be when thou goest out.”
God’s blessings are the result of our exercising the wisdom of simply behaving ourselves, shunning evil, and making God the center of our daily lives. Yes, God is Good.
God is Good to those who believe in Him. The Psalmist David wrote in Psalm 37:25 “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”
God is also very good to the soul of men. Jesus said in Luke 19:10 “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”
Believe it or not, your soul, or the essence of who you are, will live for all eternity. God’s greatest desire is for your soul to be with Him for all eternity. Therefore, the solution is belief on the name of His dear Son, Jesus.
Jesus further explains that your soul is the most valuable thing you possess. We read in Mark 8:36 “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”
Going to church every Sunday is not the answer. You MUST believe on the name of Jesus Christ.
Your grandpa being a preacher is not enough. You MUST believe on the name of Jesus Christ.
You can not buy your way to heaven.
Good works will not get you to heaven.
God is Good.
He gave His only begotten Son that all men and women might come to believe in Jesus Christ.
Every one has heard of John 3:16. Take a look at John 3:17-18 “17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. 18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”
Start the year with God’s greatest gift of all. Jesus Christ.
See you in church. ---Bro. Louis
