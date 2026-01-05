Kenneth Wayne Eskew 1939-2025
January 05, 2026
Kenneth Wayne Eskew, 86, passed away peacefully December 12, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas.
Born in Mart, Texas, in 1939, Kenneth lived a life of adventure and storytelling while having a deep love for his family and friends.
Kenneth proudly served The United States Marine Corp, 1958-1962; and continued to serve his community with the San Antonio Police Department, 1962-1968; then served and retired from The United States Border Patrol, 1968-1995.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Dill and Karla Shultz (David Shultz); his brother John (Mick) Eskew (Tonyaa Eskew); his grandchildren: Abigail, Jack, Henry, Emily, Martha, Avery, Riley, Kristan; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, John William Eskew; and his mother, Evelyn Eskew.
Kenneth will be remembered most for his character and the generous spirit he shared so freely with others. A skilled and patient woodworker, he found deep satisfaction in working with his hands, transforming simple pieces of wood into carefully crafted projects that reflected both his creativity and attention to detail. His workshop was bigger than his house where you never knew what would pop out of a drawer and time seemed to slow and stories were often shared. An avid reader, he was always interested in learning something new, but his secret passion was Louie L’Amour and the Jack Reacher novels; he read them all. Above all else, his greatest pride and happiness came from his children and grandchildren, whose lives he followed with genuine interest, celebrating their milestones and treasuring every moment spent together. Kenneth valued friendship deeply and cultivated lasting relationships wherever he went, and you were lucky to get that Saturday morning call.
Daddy, you will be forever missed and loved.
Private funeral services were held Monday, December 29, 2025, at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
