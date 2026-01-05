First Online Edition
January 05, 2026
This is the first official edition of the Roxton Progress online. In our trial month of December, we had over 1,000 visitors to the website. We hope to see this number grow exponentially. Share the link with your friends, and be sure to keep up with us on Facebook. That’s where pokes directing you to the online site will be found, and you can also sign up to have text messages delivered to you for breaking news and whenever a new issue is posted! Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we navitagate the waters of this news venue!