City Council Discusses Projects, Staff Issues
Roxton City Council Meeting 12/7/25
In attendance: Mayor Paul Helm. Council members: Stacy Crabtree, Debbie Hindman, Gene Jones, Cody Joness Secretary: Christy Chewning
The meeting came to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and a moment of silence.
No members of the public submitted questions or comments.
Regular agenda items followed: Approval of November meeting minutes, review of bank statements and review of past due bills.
Next the Council received the Grant Committee recommendation of engineering firms to head the potential Hayter Engineering Grant. The city received a $750,000 grant that can be used for sewer improvement or a combination of sewer and street improvement. If part of the grant is used for street improvement, it must be in lower-income areas.
Discussion of this led to the current work Atmos and American Pipe are doing in Roxton. Atmos is to repair any street damage they make while repairing gas lines.
Employee health insurance was the next agenda item. The city has approved cancelling Blue Cross, Blue Shield as of 1/11/2026. In replacement, the city will pay each employee a $350/month stipend for them to use for insurance.
A discussion of the camper parked on the school grounds led to the decision to call a wrecker to move it. The owner has been given notices and spoken to many times about moving it. At writing of this article, the camper has been relocated to the owner’s home.
The final agenda item was the awarding of an employee bonus for the year. The motion to award each employee $150.00 as a bonus was approved.
The meeting was adjourned.
