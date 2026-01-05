Fire Departments Step Up for Christmas
January 05, 2026
We don’t know how many years that Roxton and Brookston Volunteer Fire Departments have been picking up Santa at the North Pole and leading him south in the leadup to Christmas, but it’s safe to say it’s become an annual event. On December 20, the Departments followed tradition and made their trek north, eventually ending up at Petty where they handed out toys and gifts to children in the community. After finishing in Petty, they continued southward to Roxton and made trips up and down the streets of the community, eventually landing at Roxton Arms where they had a good turnout and brightened the eyes of a lot of kids in the leadup to Christmas.